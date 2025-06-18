When

Fri., July 25, 2025 at 7:30pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Summit Co. Fair

1050 North Ave.

Tallmadge, OH

Phone

330-633-6200

Website

www.summitfair.com

Posted In

Truck Pull. Presented by the Summit Co Fair. See our website www.summitfair.com for more information.

Photos

Map