Fri., July 25, 2025 at 7:30pm
No Specific End Time
Summit Co. Fair
1050 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
330-633-6200
Truck Pull. Presented by the Summit Co Fair. See our website www.summitfair.com for more information.
Photos
Fri., July 25, 2025 at 7:30pm
No Specific End Time
Summit Co. Fair
1050 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
330-633-6200
Truck Pull. Presented by the Summit Co Fair. See our website www.summitfair.com for more information.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings