When

Sat., August 26, 2023 at 7:30pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Westmoreland Fairgrounds

123 Blue Ribbon Lane

Greensburg, PA

Phone

724-777-2901

Website

Posted In

Power Pulling Productions LLC. All events are sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For information on their events, contact Bob Blank at 724-777-2901.

Photos

Map