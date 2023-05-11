Home Truck and Tractor Pull - Westmoreland County Fair
Truck and Tractor Pull – Westmoreland County Fair
When
Sat., August 26, 2023 at 7:30pm
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Westmoreland Fairgrounds
123 Blue Ribbon Lane
Greensburg, PA
Phone
724-777-2901
Website
Posted In
Power Pulling Productions LLC. All events are sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For information on their events, contact Bob Blank at 724-777-2901.