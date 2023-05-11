Home Truck and Tractor Pull - Taylor County Fairground
Truck and Tractor Pull – Taylor County Fairground
When
Sat., August 26, 2023 at 7:00pm
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Taylor County Fairground
299 Fair Ground Road
Grafton, WV
Phone
724-777-2901
Website
Posted In
Power Pulling Productions LLC. All events are sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and New York. For information on their events, contact Bob Blank at 724-777-2901.