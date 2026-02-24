When

Wed., March 18, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Wed., March 18, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Terry Lobdell will bring a variety of artifacts from his collection to display on March 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road.

The focus will be “pounding and grinding tools.” Do you have any artifacts at home that you want to show us or have a question about? Bring them, or if they are large, take a pic to show us.

Space is limited; those interested should register now by calling 814-763-5269. Event information is available at www.crawfordconservation.org and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.