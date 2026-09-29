When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Wed., October 14, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

SB Nemo Farm 945 County Road 20 Dillonvale, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Artificial insemination workshop, Oct. 7 and 14

CADIZ, Ohio — Beef and dairy producers interested in improving herd genetics while reducing the costs associated with maintaining a bull are invited to attend a two-part Beef & Dairy Artificial Insemination Workshop hosted by Ohio State University Extension, ABS and SB Nemo Farm.

The workshop will be held Wednesdays, Oct. 7 and 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at SB Nemo Farm, 945 County Road 20, Dillonvale, Ohio.

The program is designed for producers interested in learning the fundamentals of artificial insemination (AI) and reproductive management.

Over the two evenings, participants will explore the benefits and practical considerations of incorporating AI into beef and dairy operations. Topics will include why producers use AI, equipment and supplies needed to get started, estrus synchronization protocols and the use of Expected Progeny Differences (EPDs) to help select genetics.

Participants will also compare the costs and benefits of using artificial insemination versus maintaining a herd bull and consider how AI may fit into their individual herd management goals. Whether a producer is considering AI for the first time or looking to refine an existing breeding program, the workshop will provide research-based information to support informed management decisions.

Kenny Wells, Beef Genetic Program Development Lead with ABS Global, will serve as the workshop’s guest speaker. Wells leads various initiatives for the ABS Global beef team, ranging from marketing to the strategic use of sexed semen. Prior to joining ABS Global, Wells managed the Jackson Agricultural Research Station for Ohio State University and served as an Extension Beef Academic Specialist at Michigan State University. Wells holds a master’s degree in science from Washington State University and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Ohio State University.

There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required. A meal will be included with registration. To register or for additional information, call 740-461-6136 or email lyon.194@osu.edu.