Wed., March 11, 2026 at 5:00pm

Wed., March 11, 2026 at 7:30pm

Freer Field Community Room 1301 Park St. Ashland, OH

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District will host its Conversation Chat: Ground Rules on March 11 at 5 p.m. at the Freer Field Community Room, 1301 Park St. in Ashland. This event, designed for farmers, landowners and conservation-minded folks, will bring together experts and local resources to discuss soil health, agronomic practices and updates on cost-share opportunities.

Greg LaBarge of Ohio State University Extension will kick off the program by highlighting proven agronomic practices that build up soil health and long-term productivity. During this talk, LaBarge will help farmers connect the dots between soil stewardship and farm success.

Afterward, Kip Studer of the Ohio Department of Agriculture will provide updates on the state’s H2Ohio program, including current opportunities and the state’s nutrient management cost-share options that support conservation efforts on working lands.

To end the evening, Zoey Dudte from Ashland SWCD will explain the district’s soil testing services — what the results mean, how to interpret them and how these results can be used to make informed decisions on the farm.

The cost to attend is $5 with dinner included. Those who register with a friend can both attend for free. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit groundrules.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Zoey Dudte at 419-281-7645 or zoeydudte@ashlandswcd.com.