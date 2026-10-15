When

Wed., October 21, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., October 21, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

A-Tech Complex B 1565 State Route 167 Jefferson, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Ashland SWCD offers showing of ‘Ripples of Plastic,’ Oct. 21

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Ashtabula Soil and Water Conservation District, A-Tech and The Nature Conservancy will host a free showing of the award-winning documentary “Ripples of Plastic” on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. at A-Tech Complex B, 1565 State Route 167, Jefferson.

The film highlights the impacts of plastic pollution in the Great Lakes region, including microplastics in Lake Erie and rivers. The movie will kickoff at 6 p.m., followed by a 30 minute Q&A session with scientists featured in the film. Attendees will connect with concerned citizens and find out what can be done to make a healthier future.

For more information, including the movie trailer, visit ashtabulaswcd.org.

Election. Ashtabula SWCD will have election materials at the event for county landowners and residents 18 years and older to vote in the annual Board of Supervisors election. There are two seats up for election starting on Jan. 1, 2027. Elected candidates will serve three year terms. Candidates incumbents include Robin Boggs and Ken Koble, and new candidate Jonathan Hoffman.

Interested parties can also cast their vote in the office between Oct. 15 and Nov. 13. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested by calling the office at 440-576-4946, emailing ashtabulaswcd@gmail.com or writing to 39 Wall St, Jefferson, Ohio, 44047.

Absentee ballots must be received by the office by Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit ashtabulaswcd.org.