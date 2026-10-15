Ohio wildland firefighters deploy across the nation in 2026

COLUMBUS — Battling wildfires is a year-round, nationwide team effort, and this year, when called upon, Ohio wildland firefighters answered the bell many times. Wildland firefighters, including those from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry, spent 2026 supporting wildfire response efforts across the country and mobilizing personnel and equipment to incidents in Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota and Oregon.

“Our firefighters can apply their training and experience wherever they are needed, while gaining valuable knowledge they can bring back to Ohio,” said Division of Forestry Assistant Chief Greg Guess. “Wildfire response is truly a collaborative effort, and these assignments demonstrate the importance of partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies.”

Early in the 2026 fire season, an Ohio engine and crew assisted with initial attack efforts in Texas for approximately 40 days. Ohio personnel also supported response to the Highway 82 Fire in Georgia during a 14-day assignment.

As wildfire activity increased in the West, a 20-person hand crew mobilized to Colorado to assist with the P-L Gulch Fire. Ohio Incident Management Team members also supported wildfire response efforts in Colorado, Idaho, and Oregon.

Some of Ohio’s most extensive out-of-state support this year has taken place in Minnesota. Personnel completed multiple rotations on the Superior National Forest and in and around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Ohio resources supported the Bear Trap, Camp, and Sioux fires, among others, with engines, a 12-person suppression module, and personnel assisting with initial attack. Currently, a Type-6 engine is helping with response efforts in Texas.

Ohio regularly participates in the national wildland fire response system, providing qualified personnel and resources when requested while maintaining adequate wildfire response capabilities within the state. Through an interagency partnership, trained firefighters from the ODNR Division of Forestry, along with personnel from other state and federal agencies in Ohio, are available to assist when wildfires exceed local resources. Mobilizations can include engines, hand crews, suppression modules and specialized personnel who serve on Incident Management Teams.