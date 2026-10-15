Tuscarawas County Fair Junior Fair Livestock Sale

SEPT. 24, 25 AND 26, 2026 | SALE TOTAL: $1,623,186.25 | TOTAL LOTS: 727
STEERS: 85 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kate Liggett | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 1457 lbs | Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Olivia Sproul | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 1380 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Recycling and Disposal
Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Bentleigh Immel; Intermediate – Kate Liggett; Advanced – Jillian Welch
HOGS: 297 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kayne Ellwood | Bid: $28/lb | Weight: 286 lbs | Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kenny Welch | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 275 lbs | Buyer: Grooms Heavy Truck Sales
Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Brynlee Finto; Intermediate – Seely Welch; Advanced – Madison Burkholder
LAMBS: 40 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Reide Black | Bid: $28/lb | Weight: 151 lbs | Buyer: Sugarcreek Veterinary Clinic;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Annistyn Oszust | Bid: $25.50/lb | Weight: 143 lbs | Buyer: Ryan Yoder, Auctioneer/Realtor with Kiko and Kiko Auctioneers, Realtors and Advisors
Outstanding Market Exhibitor: Beginner – Kryscena Woods; Intermediate – Piper Pennell; Advanced – Madisyn Brandt
MARKET GOATS: 39 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kate Liggett | Bid: $2,900 | Weight: 78 lbs | Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kylie Stein | Bid: $2,600 | Weight: 95 lbs | Buyer: Soehnlen Brothers Sand and Gravel
Outstanding Market Exhibitor: Beginner – Barrett Evans; Intermediate – Bentleigh Immel; Advanced – Kortlynn Miller
RABBITS: 34 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Colson Miller | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Grooms Heavy Truck Sales;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Clayton Coolman | Bid: $1000 | Buyer: Cronebaugh Auction and Realty LLC
Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Colson Miller; Intermediate – Makenna Miller; Advanced – Kala Kirtley
CHICKENS: 142 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Teagann Leiser | Bid: $1,050 | Buyer: Gordon Milk Transport;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kamryn Amore | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: Case Farms
TURKEYS: 27 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Emily Zurfley | Bid: $1,300 | Buyer: Central Excavation LLC;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Britney Zurfley | Bid: $750 | Buyer: Broke Ass Acres
DUCKS: 22 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Ronan Chismar | Bid: $1,400 | Buyer: Schlabach Printing;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Matthew Schupp | Bid: $700 | Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC
SMALL ANIMAL WOODEN PRODUCT BUYERS
M&M Equipment Service, Country Side Repair, Dr. Steven Chismar, Soehnlen Brothers Sand and Gravel, Hursey Farms and Miller Family Farm
DAIRY LARGE BASKET BUYERS
Becks Hybrid, Gerber & Sons Inc, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Mako’s Market and Cherrytree Pharmacy, Garber Family Farm, Gordon Milk Transport, Kimble Recycling and Disposal, Barb and Bill Tipka and Carlene Farms
Photographer: Jenna Regula Photography