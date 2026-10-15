Tuscarawas County Fair Junior Fair Livestock Sale

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GRAND CHAMPION BROILER: TEAGANN LEISER

SEPT. 24, 25 AND 26, 2026 | SALE TOTAL: $1,623,186.25 | TOTAL LOTS: 727

STEERS: 85 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kate Liggett | Bid: $20/lb | Weight: 1457 lbs | Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Olivia Sproul | Bid: $8/lb | Weight: 1380 lbs | Buyer: Kimble Recycling and Disposal

Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Bentleigh Immel; Intermediate – Kate Liggett; Advanced – Jillian Welch

HOGS: 297 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kayne Ellwood | Bid: $28/lb | Weight: 286 lbs | Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kenny Welch | Bid: $15/lb | Weight: 275 lbs | Buyer: Grooms Heavy Truck Sales

Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Brynlee Finto; Intermediate – Seely Welch; Advanced – Madison Burkholder

LAMBS: 40 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Reide Black | Bid: $28/lb | Weight: 151 lbs | Buyer: Sugarcreek Veterinary Clinic;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Annistyn Oszust | Bid: $25.50/lb | Weight: 143 lbs | Buyer: Ryan Yoder, Auctioneer/Realtor with Kiko and Kiko Auctioneers, Realtors and Advisors

Outstanding Market Exhibitor: Beginner – Kryscena Woods; Intermediate – Piper Pennell; Advanced – Madisyn Brandt

MARKET GOATS: 39 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kate Liggett | Bid: $2,900 | Weight: 78 lbs | Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kylie Stein | Bid: $2,600 | Weight: 95 lbs | Buyer: Soehnlen Brothers Sand and Gravel

Outstanding Market Exhibitor: Beginner – Barrett Evans; Intermediate – Bentleigh Immel; Advanced – Kortlynn Miller

RABBITS: 34 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Colson Miller | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Grooms Heavy Truck Sales;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Clayton Coolman | Bid: $1000 | Buyer: Cronebaugh Auction and Realty LLC

Outstanding Market Exhibitors: Beginner – Colson Miller; Intermediate – Makenna Miller; Advanced – Kala Kirtley

CHICKENS: 142 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Teagann Leiser | Bid: $1,050 | Buyer: Gordon Milk Transport;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kamryn Amore | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: Case Farms

TURKEYS: 27 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Emily Zurfley | Bid: $1,300 | Buyer: Central Excavation LLC;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Britney Zurfley | Bid: $750 | Buyer: Broke Ass Acres

DUCKS: 22 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Ronan Chismar | Bid: $1,400 | Buyer: Schlabach Printing;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Matthew Schupp | Bid: $700 | Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC

SMALL ANIMAL WOODEN PRODUCT BUYERS

M&M Equipment Service, Country Side Repair, Dr. Steven Chismar, Soehnlen Brothers Sand and Gravel, Hursey Farms and Miller Family Farm

DAIRY LARGE BASKET BUYERS

Becks Hybrid, Gerber & Sons Inc, The Commercial and Savings Bank, Mako’s Market and Cherrytree Pharmacy, Garber Family Farm, Gordon Milk Transport, Kimble Recycling and Disposal, Barb and Bill Tipka and Carlene Farms

Photographer: Jenna Regula Photography

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OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITORS TURKEY: BEGINNER – LILLIAN WATERS, INTERMEDIATE – ARLI WALLER, ADVANCED – EMILY ZURFLEY
GRAND CHAMPION TURKEY: EMILY ZURFLEY
RESERVE CHAMPION TURKEY: BRITNEY ZURFLEY
GRAND CHAMPION BRED BORN AND RAISED STEER: ADELINE BOWE
GRAND CHAMPION STEER: KATE LIGGETT
RESERVE CHAMPION STEER: OLIVIA SPROUL
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITORS BEEF: BEGINNER – BENTLEIGH IMMEL, INTERMEDIATE – KATE LIGGETT, ADVANCED – JILLIAN WELCH
GRAND CHAMPION LAMB: REIDE BLACK
RESERVE CHAMPION LAMB: ANNISTYN OSZUST
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITOR SHEEP: BEGINNER – KRYSCENA WOODS, INTERMEDIATE – PIPER PENNELL, ADVANCED – MADISYN BRANDT
GRAND CHAMPION RABBIT: COLSON MILLER
RESERVE CHAMPION RABBIT: CLAYTON COOLMAN
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITORS RABBIT: BEGINNER – COLSON MILLER, INTERMEDIATE – MAKENNA MILLER, ADVANCED – KALA KIRTLEY
GRAND CHAMPION HOG: KAYNE ELLWOOD
RESERVE CHAMPION HOG: KENNY WELCH
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITORS HOGS: BEGINNER – BRYNLEE FINTON, INTERMEDIATE – SEELY WELCH, ADVANCED – MADISON BURKHOLDER
GRAND CHAMPION BROILER: TEAGANN LEISER
RESERVE CHAMPION BROILER: KAMRYN AMORE
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITORS BROILER: BEGINNER – KAMRYN AMORE, INTERMEDIATE – TEAGANN LIESER, ADVANCED – CADANCE BURKY
GRAND CHAMPION DUCK: RONAN CHISMAR
RESERVE CHAMPION DUCK: MATTHEW SCHUPP
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITOR DUCK: BEGINNER – XAVIER HOLLAND, INTERMEDIATE – SAWYER CRONEBAUGH, ADVANCED, RONAN CHISMAR
GRAND CHAMPION BOER GOAT: KATE LIGGETT
RESERVE CHAMPION GOAT: KYLIE STEIN
OUTSTANDING MARKET EXHIBITOR GOATS: BEGINNER – BARRETT EVANS, INTERMEDIATE – BENTLEIGH IMMEL, ADVANCED – KORTLYNN MILLER
SMALL ANIMAL WOODEN PRODUCT BUYERS: M&M EQUIPMENT SERVICE, COUNTRY SIDE REPAIR, DR. STEVEN CHISMAR, SOEHNLEN BROTHERS SAND AND GRAVEL, HURSEY FARMS, MILLER FAMILY FARM

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