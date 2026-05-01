When

Tue., August 11, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Ashtabula County Fairgrounds

127 N. Elm St.

Jefferson, OH

Phone

440-576-7626

Website

www.ashtabulafair.com

Posted In

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Join us for a week of livestock shows, carnival rides, live music, and family fun!

Photos

Map