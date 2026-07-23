When

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Tue., August 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E Lincoln Way Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

‘Ask a Master Gardener’ at Lepper Library

LISBON, Ohio — Gardening season is in full swing, ripe with questions ranging from soil testing and plant health, to pest identification and prevention.

The Columbiana County Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener volunteers will hold a “Ask a Master Gardener” session at the Lepper Library, 303 E Lincoln Way, Aug. 18 from noon to 3 p.m.

Attendees can bring plant, pest or soil samples — or simply questions — and gain practical, research-based insight from the Master Gardener Volunteers.

For more information, contact the Columbiana County OSU Extension Office at 330-967-7249.