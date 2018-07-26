When

Wed., August 01, 2018 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., August 01, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Constitution Center 1022 W Main Louisville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Sandy Chenal, USDA-NRCS District Conservationist for Stark County, will discuss how to attract bees and butterflies, and other native pollinators. She will highlight native flora that you can plant in your garden, backyard, and planters that will entice pollinators to come and dine on your flowers and shrubs.

Participants will learn about basic bee and butterfly species and how to successfully create a pollinator paradise for them.

Sandy has worked in Stark County for over 6 years and previously served as Coordinator of Crossroads Resource Conservation & Development.

Please contact Stark Soil & Water at 330-451-SOIL (7645) for more information.