When

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Observing Nature Up Close. Join BCWEC volunteers Aug. 16 from 1-4:30 p.m. as they show images of macroinvertebrates from Beaver Creek under their dissection microscopes. You can learn how microscopes work and examine some of the small living creatures that live in Beaver Creek.