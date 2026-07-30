When

Sun., August 02, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., August 02, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Ohio School of Falconry. The Ohio School of Falconry will be set up in front yard of the Wildlife Education Center Aug. 2 from 1-2 p.m. Joe Dorian will demonstrate how the birds fly and capture their food and talk about each bird. Ten names will be drawn from those in attendance (must be at least 9 years old) to have one of the birds fly to their arm.