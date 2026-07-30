When

Sun., August 16, 2026 TBD

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

SCAVENGER HUNT on Logan’s Loop Trail. Kids and their adults can take a short hike on Logan’s Loop trail, located behind the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, and try to find all the animals on the scavenger hunt list. When the hunt is completed, families will receive a booklet about the animals they found. Pick up the scavenger hunt paper, a pencil and a clip board at the desk. Participants should wear sturdy shoes. Will be canceled in case of bad weather.