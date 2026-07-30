When

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sun., August 16, 2026 at 1:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Stream Stomp! Meet Matthew Smith and Ryan Moss from ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves in the parking lot of Beaver Creek State Park Aug. 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. for a fun time finding critters that live in Little Beaver Creek. They will identify what is found and talk about water quality and how it affects these organisms. You must wear boots or closed-toe shoes to get in the creek. This event will be canceled in the case of unsafe high water or rainstorms.