When

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center October workshops and programs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for upcoming October workshops and programs. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

The Wildlife Education Center will be open extended hours for visitors Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Oct. 4, from 1- 5 p.m. This is the final weekend the center will be open for the 2026 season.

Build a Bird Feeder. Kids age 7 and older and their adults can join Wildlife Education Center volunteers under the pavilion Oct. 4 from 1-4 p.m. to build a wooden bird feeder. All supplies are provided for the first 30 participants. Participants will have a sturdy bird feeder to take home.