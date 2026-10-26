Ohio bull rider dies after injury sustained at rodeo

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — A Waynesville, Ohio, bull rider was killed the evening of Oct. 24 after sustaining a fatal injury at Fox Hollow Rodeo, in Warren County.

Around 7:40 p.m., police dispatch reported that a bull rider had been stepped on the chest and was not fully responsive. He was still breathing when emergency crews responded to begin CPR.

According to WKBN, the man was 35-year-old Jason Blake Saylor. He was later pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio.

In a statement posted on Oct. 25, Fox Hollow Rodeo wrote that there were no words to describe the magnitude of Saylor’s death.

“Our hearts are absolutely broken following the tragic loss of one of our bull riders and brothers in Christ, last night at Fox Hollow Rodeo,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

On his social media, Saylor posted often about the sport he loved, as well as his deep conviction in his faith. On Oct. 19, just days before his accident, Saylor shared a reflection on how the rodeo community can live out God’s teachings through kindness, encouragement and care for others.

“What if God never intended for rodeo to just be a sport. What if He also intended it to be a ministry?” The post begins. “The goal isn’t only to fill the stands. It’s for people to see Jesus.”

An outpouring of grief from loved ones and passersby followed the news of Saylor’s death online, which was widely publicized.

Research on rodeo injuries shows that the risks are real. A 2024 systematic review found that bull riding accounted for the largest share of reported injuries among the rodeo events studied. And a separate 2020 case report offers a stark example of how severe those injuries can be: after a bull stomped his chest, a rider suffered eight fractured ribs, severe lung bruising, a lung laceration and extensive chest-wall damage. But he was able to be saved. Surgeons ultimately had to remove part of his injured lung, and the patient had a long recovery ahead of him.