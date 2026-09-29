When

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., October 17, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Raptor Hallow 2295 W. State St Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center October workshops and programs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for upcoming October workshops and programs. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

The Wildlife Education Center will be open extended hours for visitors Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Oct. 4, from 1- 5 p.m. This is the final weekend the center will be open for the 2026 season.

Joint Event with Raptor Hallow. Join volunteers of the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center as they travel to Raptor Hallow, 2295 W. State St. in Alliance, Ohio Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Wildlife Center volunteers will be set up and doing a presentation on how animals prepare for winter. They will have their turtles and two native snakes as well as some animal mounts and pelts. Raptor Hallow volunteers will be doing Free Flight demonstrations and talking about feathers and predators of North America. There is a fee to enter Raptor Hallow. Come for a fun time and support two amazing non-profit, volunteer run organizations.