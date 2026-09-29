When

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Sun., October 04, 2026 at 4:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center October workshops and programs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for upcoming October workshops and programs. All events are free of charge, though donations are welcome. Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information.

The Wildlife Education Center will be open extended hours for visitors Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Oct. 4, from 1- 5 p.m. This is the final weekend the center will be open for the 2026 season.

Raffle drawing. Will you be the lucky winner of the spot in the Squirrel Taxidermy class for 2027 or the Smart Bird feeder with camera or the fishing charter on Lake Erie? The raffle ticket drawing will be Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. Purchase your tickets in the gift shop at the Wildlife Education Center for a chance to win. Winners need not be present.