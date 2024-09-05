Sat., September 21, 2024 at 9:00am
Sat., September 21, 2024 No Specific End Time
Focus Farms,
551 Bostian Rd,
Lewisburg,, PA
Three on-farm beef workshops will be coming to Pennsylvania producers this fall.
The free programs will cover topics such as breed and performance selection, average daily gain, nutrition management, soil fertility, and grazing plans. The afternoon program features a live animal evaluation and pasture walk.
The Penn State Extension Livestock and Agronomy teams, with support from the Pennsylvania Beef Producers Working Group, will present the three informational programs to address interest in grazing programs.
The Washington County event will be conducted Sept. 14 at
Flat Stone Lick Farm, 34 Cranberry Marsh, Marianna PA 15345.
The Union County event will take place on Sept. 21 at Focus Farms, 551 Bostian Rd, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The Mercer County workshop will be Sept. 28 at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Rd, Mercer PA 16137.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and after a complimentary lunch a pasture walk with plant identification, manure observation, and soil testing will round out the afternoon.
For biosecurity, participants are asked to wear clothing and boots that have not been in their barns.
For more information, contact Taylor Zahn at (717) 472-8119.
Register at https://extension.psu.edu/on-farm-workshop-beef-cattle-and-grazing-management
Walk-ins are also welcome.
