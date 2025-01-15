When

Sat., March 01, 2025 at 5:00pm

Sat., March 01, 2025 at 12:00am

Hunsberger Farm 689 East Campus Avenue Davidsville, Pennsylvania

For beef producers hoping to better understand USDA grades and standards, the upcoming Hoof to Rail program will offer that opportunity.

An evaluation of live cattle on Saturday, March 1 will be followed by a rail evaluation on March 8. At the first evaluation, USDA-AMS employees will give a demonstration on slaughter cattle and feeder cattle evaluation based on official grade standards, followed by a recap the next week after the rail evaluation.

Hosted by the Somerset County Beef Producers, along with support from the Pennsylvania Beef Producers Working Group, the event is free to attend and will include a meal on both nights.

The live evaluation will take place Saturday, March 1 from 5-7 p.m. on Hunsberger Farm, 689 East Campus Avenue, Davidsville.

The following week, on Saturday March 8, the rail evaluation will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. with a walk through the coolers at Hoffers Ligonier Valley Packing, 582 Darlington Road, Ligonier. That event will be followed by a recap at Loyalhanna Watershed Farm, 6 Old Lincoln Highway, Ligonier.

Call or text Scott Rhoads for a reservation at (814) 442-5577 by Feb. 25.