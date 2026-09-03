When

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Thu., September 24, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Phone

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Beef Working Group to hold fall workshops, pasture walks and webinars

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania beef producers will have multiple opportunities this fall to strengthen their operations, sharpen management skills and connect with industry experts through a lineup of educational programs supported and promoted by the Pennsylvania Beef Working Group.

Hands-on workshops. Penn State Extension’s Building Better Beef Systems free workshop series will offer producers practical approaches to cattle handling, facility design and labor efficiency, with an emphasis on improving safety, animal welfare and day-to-day productivity.

Fall workshops are scheduled at locations across Pennsylvania, including: Sept.12, Ford City; Sept. 19, Elverson; Sept. 26, Smithfield; and Oct. 24, Millerstown. Learn more and register: https://extension.psu.edu/building-better-beef-systems

On Sept. 24, “From Trust to Transaction: Telling Your Beef Story,” will be presented by Kellie Lasack, Roan Marketing and beef cattle producer. Designed to help producers connect more effectively with consumers, the session will explore how authentic storytelling can build trust, communicate the value of beef production and support demand.