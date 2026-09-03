When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Mountain View Simmentals 665 Knoxlyn Rd. Gettysburg, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beef Working Group to hold fall workshops, pasture walks and webinars

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania beef producers will have multiple opportunities this fall to strengthen their operations, sharpen management skills and connect with industry experts through a lineup of educational programs supported and promoted by the Pennsylvania Beef Working Group.

Hands-on workshops. Penn State Extension’s Building Better Beef Systems free workshop series will offer producers practical approaches to cattle handling, facility design and labor efficiency, with an emphasis on improving safety, animal welfare and day-to-day productivity.

Fall workshops are scheduled at locations across Pennsylvania, including: Sept.12, Ford City; Sept. 19, Elverson; Sept. 26, Smithfield; and Oct. 24, Millerstown. Learn more and register: https://extension.psu.edu/building-better-beef-systems

Pasture walks. Two September pasture walks will give producers an opportunity to take education into the field and explore grazing and forage management alongside Penn State Extension specialists. “From Pasture to Performance” will be held Sept. 12 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. This program will focus on practical strategies producers can use to evaluate pastures and improve grazing management and livestock performance. Learn more and register: extension.psu.edu/pasture-walks-with-extension-from-pasture-to-performance