Fri., March 01, 2024 at 7:00pm

Fri., March 22, 2024 No Specific End Time

Life Church of Lorain County 1033 Elm Street Grafton, OH

The Beginner Beekeeping Class takes place over 4 consecutive Friday evenings in March (March 1, 8, 15, & 22). Each class is held from 7:00pm-9:00pm.

Have you or your family members ever wanted to learn more about beekeeping? The Lorain County Beekeepers Association offers a thorough introductory class to get you started on your beekeeping journey. Whether you are new to the hobby or have struggled in the past with keeping your bees, this class will provide you with the tools to help you keep a healthy, vibrant hive year-round.

Classes & Topics:

March 1: Beekeeping Equipment

March 8: Managing your Beehive

March 15: First Two Months as a Beekeeper

March 22: Summer & Fall Management

Class Fees: $50. Includes one-year LCBA Membership and a monthly email newsletter for you and other family members living at the same address. Beginner Books will be available for an additional $25 fee during classes.

More information and to register: https://loraincountybeekeepers.org