Well-pad setback petition moves on to Pennsylvania DEP

SALEM, Ohio — A petition to increase setbacks from unconventional oil and gas wells is finally moving forward after Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board voted to accept a rulemaking petition for further study on Dec. 9.

The rulemaking petition, submitted by the Clean Air Council and Environmental Integrity Project, was originally filed in October 2024 but has been stalled by the board since the spring.

The petition asks the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to consider adopting setbacks of 3,281 feet from any building and drinking water well, 5,280 feet from any building serving vulnerable populations (including schools and hospitals) and 750 feet from any surface water.

Included in the petition are dozens of peer-reviewed scientific studies from over a decade of research that detail the impacts of fracking, like air pollution, water contamination, public health impacts and threats to agriculture.

Currently, the minimum statewide setback distance from homes and private wells is 500 feet, adopted in 2012.

Unconventional oil and gas wells were first drilled in the state in 2005. Since then, residents who live close to these fracking wells have complained about noise, health impacts and lower property values.

The EQB voted to table the petition in April, stating it needed more time to consider the issue after a last-minute plea from the oil and gas industry opposing the rulemaking change.

According to the Marcellus Shale Coalition, the petition “threaten(s) access to Pennsylvania’s reliable and affordable energy resources. It is both dangerous and shortsighted,” said Jim Welty, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition.

Environmental groups state the petition’s passing is “an important step to protect the people of the Commonwealth from fracking pollution,” said Lisa Hallowell, senior attorney with the Environmental Integrity Project.

The petition will move on to the DEP, which has 60 days to make a report evaluating the petition. The environmental groups will have a chance to respond before the DEP makes its final recommendation.

If the petition is approved for a rulemaking change, the state agency will have six months to prepare a rulemaking change for EQB to consider. The proposed rulemaking change will go through a public notice and comment period.

