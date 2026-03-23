When

Thu., May 14, 2026 All Day Event

Until

Sat., May 16, 2026 All Day Event

Event Venue

Heritage Education Center 123 High St NW Navarre, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

NAVARRE, Ohio — Bethlehem Township Historical Society will hold its annual garage sale May 14, 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the education center, 123 High St NW, Navarre.

Interested parties can drop off donated items Wednesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. Those who need the items picked up should call the historical society at 330-879-5938. Clothes will not be accepted.