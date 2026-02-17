Better Forage with Baleage and Haylage Workshop
Sat., April 18, 2026 at 11:00am
Sat., April 18, 2026 at 3:00pm
Brush Valley Township Fire Hall
5540 PA-259
Homer City, PA
Haylage producers, feeders, and buyers are encouraged to participate in the “Better Forage with Baleage and Haylage Workshop”, a focused educational program on producing high-quality fermented forages. The session examines best management practices that influence baleage and haylage quality, including planting, fertility, harvesting, storage, and feedout management. With emphasis on ensiled grass and legume forage crops, participants will review the critical stages of forage fermentation and practical considerations that affect nutritional value and performance across livestock classes.
Event Fee: $20
Pre-Registration is strongly encouraged by using the link
https://extension.psu.edu/better-forage-with-baleage-and-haylage or by calling the Penn State Extension Customer Service line Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM -5 PM at 877-345-0691
Photos