Sat., April 18, 2026 at 11:00am

Sat., April 18, 2026 at 3:00pm

Brush Valley Township Fire Hall 5540 PA-259 Homer City, PA

Haylage producers, feeders, and buyers are encouraged to participate in the “Better Forage with Baleage and Haylage Workshop”, a focused educational program on producing high-quality fermented forages. The session examines best management practices that influence baleage and haylage quality, including planting, fertility, harvesting, storage, and feedout management. With emphasis on ensiled grass and legume forage crops, participants will review the critical stages of forage fermentation and practical considerations that affect nutritional value and performance across livestock classes.

Event Fee: $20

Pre-Registration is strongly encouraged by using the link

https://extension.psu.edu/better-forage-with-baleage-and-haylage or by calling the Penn State Extension Customer Service line Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM -5 PM at 877-345-0691