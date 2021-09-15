When

Sun., September 19, 2021 at 8:00am

Sun., September 19, 2021 at 12:00am

Pioneer Village at Beaver Creek State Park 12013 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, Ohio

Bigfoot is returning to Beaver Creek State Park on Sunday, Sept. 19!

The Friends of Beaver Creek State Park invite the public to come for a fun day of breakfast, speakers, vendors and a visit from Bigfoot himself. The day begins with a pancake breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon in the barn in Pioneer Village, located within the park. It includes pancakes made from corn and buckwheat ground in Gaston’s Mill in the village, sausage, seasonal fresh fruit, beverages and more. Requested donation is $6.

At noon there will be an introduction to the speakers and the Bigfoot mystery. At 12:15 p.m. Ed Wiland will speak. He is the owner of Buckeye Bigfoot Research and a nine-year veteran of law enforcement. Jenny King, Carey Rupert and Terrie Seech are on schedule for 1 p.m. All three have done extensive Bigfoot research. Kevin Aleksiejczyk and Steve Youst will present their research findings at 2:15 p.m. At 3:15 Amy Bue will speak. Bue is the founder of Project Zoobook, a group of scientists and field researchers trying to unravel the Sasquatch mystery. Her talk will be followed by a question and answer session.

The day will include vendors with food and Bigfoot merchandise available for purchase. Beaver Creek State Park is located at 12013 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool, Ohio.