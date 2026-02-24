Wed., March 25, 2026 at 4:30pm
Wed., March 25, 2026 at 5:30pm
Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center
21742 German Road
Meadville, PA
Black Bears. Have you seen any bears in your neighborhood? Join District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow March 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for an interesting and informative program about black bears. The event will be held at the Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road.
Space is limited for the following events; those interested should register now by calling 814-763-5269.
