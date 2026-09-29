When

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Wed., October 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Watanakunakorn Lecture Hall 4209 State Route 44 Rootstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Brain Day events to highlight health risks to farmers

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio Medical University will host two upcoming events highlighting health risks to farmers. Organized by the university’s student clubs in neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, pediatrics and infectious diseases, the events will address health problems related to toxins, infections and nutrients/genomics as reversible triggers in conditions such as autism, mental illness, dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Brain Day Breakthroughs Lectures will take place on Oct. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Watanakunakorn Lecture Hall on the second floor, 4209 State Route 44, Rootstown.

Speakers will share genomics and root-cause research aimed at symptom reversal including talks on Alzheimer’s pathobiomes, environmental factors in cognitive disorders, Dr. James Greenblatt’s “test, don’t guess” approach and Neuro-Behavioral Research Center’s holistic approach. The cost is a $10 donation. Students are free. Proceeds will support the Neuroimmune Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Pathobiome Initiative.

The Brain Day 5K Walk and Run will occur on Oct. 10 at 9:30 a.m. on campus, starting at the North Student Pavilion. Participants will run a three-lap campus course, decked out in festive outfits or pushing decorative strollers. The race will provide information on the root cause of brain disorders. The cost to participate is a $5 donation. Ages under 12 are free. For more information, visit https://www.neomed.edu