When

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Sat., October 03, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

The Buckeye Agriculture Museum and Education Center 877 W Old Lincoln Way Wooster, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Buckeye Ag Museum offers family fun night

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Buckeye Agriculture Museum and Education Center will host a Family Fun Night on Oct. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the museum, 877 W Old Lincoln Way, Wooster.

The event will feature educational activities for all ages including games, scavenger hunts, a make-it-take-it workshop, face painting, a talk by the museum’s curator, museum tours, a food truck and more. Attendees will get to tour the museum’s four galleries which trace the development of agriculture in Ohio from the opening of wilderness in 1800 to the World War II era. Artifacts on display include an original Conestoga wagon, one of the first barns ever built in Ohio, a Massillon-built Russell steam engine and the original tools used by Jerome Monroe Smucker in starting the J.M. Smucker Co.

Children and adults alike will get the opportunity to use antique equipment like sawing a log with a two-man crosscut saw, cutting kindling wood with a block knife and shelling ears of corn with an antique corn sheller. Numerous educational videos will be also be playing, featuring the Smithville barn raising in 1942, blacksmithing, weaving on an 1820s barn frame loom, pig butchering, broom making and threshing with a horse treadmill.

The event is free, and is held in conjunction with the State of Ohio’s America 250 celebration of Food and Farm Month in October. Free parking adjacent from the museum is available. For more information, visit buckeyeagriculturalmuseum.com or call 330-317-9277.