When

Sat., July 16, 2022 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., July 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Zanesville Eagles Lodge 1275 E. Market St. Zanesville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

On Saturday, July 16, the Zane Trace Button Club will host the Summer Button Sale of the Buckeye State Button Society at the Zanesville Eagles Lodge, 1275 E. Market St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Buttons of all size, shape, subject, material, and age will be available for purchase. Collectors, crafters, or those wanting to make a statement on a garment or a home décor item, will find thousands of buttons waiting to meet a variety of needs.

Food will be available for purchase. For additional information, visit www.ohiobuttons.org.