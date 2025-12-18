Round-up for FFA news for Dec. 18, 2025

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA had three students participate in the District 3 Job Interview CDE Nov. 10 at Smithville High School. The Job Interview CDE allows the students to learn proper interview skills for the real world, as well as apply for a job later in the students lives. Emma Connelly, Clara Saal and Torrie Wurst were the participating members. Emma Connelly placed second at the district level in division 4; Torrie Wurst placed first in division 2 and Clara Saal placed second in division 3.

Torrie Wurst then participated in the state preliminary Job Interview CDE Nov. 22. She ended up placing eighth place in division 2.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA Chapter partnered with the school on Nov. 11 to host a Veterans Day event focused on service, education and honoring those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Students rotated through multiple stations throughout the day, each designed to help them learn more about veterans, military traditions and ways to give back.

One of the service stations involved creating tie blankets that were donated to a veterans home in Lodi, Ohio. Students worked together to complete the blankets, which will be given to veterans as a gesture of appreciation and support. Another station featured the Missing Man Table, where students learned the meaning of each item and how it represents service members who are missing in action or prisoners of war. In the English hallway, students wrote cards and letters for veterans and deployed soldiers. These cards will be sent out to show gratitude and remind service members that they are remembered by our school community.

Rob Nupp led a station on proper flag etiquette, demonstrating how to correctly fold the American flag and how to retire it respectfully after it becomes worn or damaged. The History Department organized a digital timeline trivia game covering major events, wars and key moments in American history. This activity allowed students to test their knowledge while learning more about the nation’s past. Kevin and Joyce Keener spoke about Wreaths Across America and introduced the school’s new Husky Salute Squad.

Students also had the opportunity to hear from six veterans who visited the school to share their experiences, stories and insight into the structure of different military branches. The veterans included Corey Leighty, Steven Carozza, Kobe Estel, Chris Topovski, Michael Woodall and Adam Krueger.

Mrs. Runkle also spoke about her son, Staff Sgt. John M. Runkle, who was killed in the line of duty. She shared how his service and sacrifice continue to impact their family and expressed their pride in everything he accomplished for his country.

In addition to the school-wide activities, the entire district participated in a “Battle of the Buildings” fundraiser, where each school collected donations to purchase additional wreaths for the community cemetery. The final total raised district-wide was $766.48 which will cover the cost of about 45 wreaths, all of which will go toward honoring local veterans through Wreaths Across America.

The event provided students with a meaningful opportunity to honor veterans while gaining a better understanding of military service, patriotism and community involvement.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Thirteen Fayetteville FFA members attended the Ohio FFA Leadership Night on Nov. 18 in Wilmington, Ohio. This year’s theme was “Cooking Up Leadership.” Three state officers led a series of activities and workshops. The chapter thanks the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association for sponsoring the event and the Wilmington FFA chapter for hosting.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently finished first in the sub-district Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Smithville High School. Black River’s Advance team included President Colton Roberts, Secretary Olivia Bailey and members Rylee Howard, Savanna Landrum, Jayden Young and Addison Flynn. The team will move on to the district competition.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand Lock-In on Nov. 7 and had 20 freshmen in attendance: Leland Turner, Harlie Curry, Tyler Tope, Lane Burgett, Tori Bell, Khloe Schafer, Ron Tomilson, Tim Mittman, Taylor McDonnell, Jocelyn Olney, Emily Ogi, Austin Long, Breck Sheldon, Macie Sours, Clayton Beckett, Tori Kaufman, Una Holasek, Connor Allison and Jensen Lorentz. Presenters included officers Madison Ringwalt, Emma Eberhard, Courtney Crider, Mia Spencer, Shane Lorentz, Natty Lint, Makenzie Mast, Wyatt Troyer, and Seniors: Grady Hawkins, Jarrett Schafer, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Dylan Sours, Sophia Stitzlein, Bri Poventud, Logan Van Dalen, Jenna Zimmerly, Emily Manges and Claire Drzazga, who all helped plan and conduct the activities for the night.

The Lock-In began with “name games” and then the freshmen attended a State Officer Workshop presented by State Officers Carter Boyd and Bella Nardecchia. The night continued with a variety of activities, including an FFA escape room where the Greenhand members had to find and solve FFA questions to be the first to “escape.” After the escape room, Greenhand elections took place.

The 2025-2026 Greenhand Officers are President, Emily Ogi; Vice President, Jensen Lorentz; Secretary, Harlie Curry; Treasurer, Una Holasek; Reporter, Tori Kaufman; Sentinel, Jocelyn Olney; Student Advisor, Taylor McDonnell and Historian, Breck Sheldon. Everyone was released at 7 a.m. to go home and get a good day’s sleep.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter continued its tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving brunch for the Black River High School staff. This annual event is one of the chapter’s favorite ways to give back to the teachers, support staff and administrators who dedicate their time and energy to helping Black River students succeed.

FFA members worked together to prepare a warm, homemade brunch. The meal offered students the chance to express their gratitude directly to the staff members who guide, mentor and support them every day.