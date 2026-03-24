Fri., August 14, 2026 at 12:00am
No Specific End Time
Goshen Community Center
15110 Middleton Rd
Beloit, Ohio
234-348-3538
For more information, call 234-348-3538 or visit www.bunkerhillshootout.com. Presented by Goshen Ruritans.
Photos
Fri., August 14, 2026 at 12:00am
No Specific End Time
Goshen Community Center
15110 Middleton Rd
Beloit, Ohio
234-348-3538
For more information, call 234-348-3538 or visit www.bunkerhillshootout.com. Presented by Goshen Ruritans.
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