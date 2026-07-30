When

Wed., August 12, 2026 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., August 12, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Faircrest Park Faircrest St SW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Canton Symphony plays in park

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Symphony Orchestra is once again partnering with Stark Parks to present the 12th annual Summer Serenades in the Park Concert Series. Pack chairs, blankets and a picnic and enjoy a performance by a small ensemble from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming performance dates and locations include Aug. 12 at Faircrest Park in Canton Township, Aug. 19 at the North Canton Civic Center (in conjunction with Discovery Days from 6 to 8 p.m.) and Aug. 26 at St. Helena Heritage Park in Canal Fulton.

For updates on the day of the concert, visit starkparks.com/serenades or cantonsymphony.org.

This event is supported by The Mary Wendling Renkert Foundation, Friends of Stark Parks and local Rotary clubs.