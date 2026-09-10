When

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., September 13, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road Bath, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Car show returns to Hale Farm & Village

BATH, Ohio — The beauty, power and timeless design of extraordinary automobiles will once again take center stage at Hale Farm & Village during the La Macchina Molto Bella Car Show on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

La Macchina Molto Bella brings together hundreds of exotic sports cars, rare classics and beautifully preserved automobiles for a day of automotive culture.

Guests will have the opportunity to admire these remarkable vehicles up close while exploring the living history museum’s 19th-century landscape. Visitors can tour historic structures, experience traditional craft and trade demonstrations, explore heritage gardens and meet the farm animals that help bring northeast Ohio’s agricultural history to life.

Throughout the day, costumed interpreters will share stories of life on a 19th-century farm, creating a unique experience where horsepower meets history.

Proceeds from La Macchina Molto Bella will support the Akron Society for Answered Prayers (ASAP Foundation), with a portion of proceeds also benefiting the Kidney Foundation, Grace House and Valor Home.

These organizations support individuals and families throughout the Akron community, including those who are struggling, disadvantaged, or in need of assistance.

Admission for adults (13 & up) is $15 and children (3–12) is $12. Children under 10, WRHS members and active military are admitted free​. Admission tickets are available for purchase at the door and online at 330tix.com/organizations/hfv.