2026 Monroe County Junior Fair Livestock Sale results

Aug. 27, 2026 | Sale Total: $828,285 | Total Lots: 488
RABBITS: 154 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Katelyn Dornon | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 10.25 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Khloe Bayes | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 9 lbs | Buyer: Alleman Insurance Agency, Llc
FRYERS: 24 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Jaxon Isaly | Bid: $5,000 | Weight: 15.5 lbs | Buyer: Alan Stone Company;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Amos | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 16.0 lbs | Buyer: Friday Insurance Center
DUCKS: 23 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Robert Winkler | Bid: $1,600 | Weight: 15.5 lbs | Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment And Tool;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Carlee Loch | Bid: $1,200 | Weight: 13.75 lbs | Buyer: R & F Oil
TURKEYS: 12 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Gwenyth Stephens | Bid: $1,800 | Weight: 45 lbs | Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Emory Howard | Bid: $1,400 | Weight: 26 lbs | Buyer: Cr Towering Farms- Randy Smith Family
LAMBS: 40 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Wilson | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 132 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Ava Wilson | Bid: $1,300 | Weight: 127 lbs | Buyer: Ken Rothenbuhler Trucking
WETHER GOATS: 43 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Lexi Wilson | Bid: $3,100 | Weight: 95 lbs | Buyer: King Quarries;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Joby Henthorn | Bid: $1,800 | Weight: 101 lbs | Buyer: Monroe Tire Center
DOE GOATS: 31 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Amos | Bid: $2,000 | Weight: 89 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Sydney Leasure | Bid: $2,400 | Weight: 85 lbs | Buyers: Headley’s Custom Processing and Kirkes Homemade Ice Cream
DAIRY FEEDERS: 14 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kallie Stimpert | Bid: $4,500 | Weight: 597 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kallie Stimpert | Bid: $4,000 | Weight: 655 lbs | Buyer: Lude Farms
FEEDER CALF HEIFERS: 19 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Brissa Baker | Bid: $7,500 | Weight: 611 lbs | Buyer: Burkhart Trucking;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Lane Shelton | Bid: $6,900 | Weight: 433 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank
FEEDER CALF STEERS: 38 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Brissa Baker | Bid: $7,750 | Weight: 525 lbs | Buyer: Ward’s Welding;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Gabriella Habig | Bid: $9,500 | Weight: 538 lbs | Buyer: Rocks Pizza
MARKET BEEF: 22 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Addison Carpenter | Bid: $8,750 | Weight: 1,244 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Jillian Brown | Bid: $9,500 | Weight: 1,403 lbs | Buyer: Ron Ruble Trucking
HOGS: 68 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Lane Messenger| Bid: $3,500 | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Leanna Messenger| Bid: $3,500 | Weight: 287 lbs | Buyer: Proflow- Jeremy Hoover