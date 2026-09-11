2026 Monroe County Junior Fair Livestock Sale results

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GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: GWENYTH STEPHENS

Aug. 27, 2026 | Sale Total: $828,285 | Total Lots: 488

RABBITS: 154 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Katelyn Dornon | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 10.25 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Khloe Bayes | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 9 lbs | Buyer: Alleman Insurance Agency, Llc

FRYERS: 24 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Jaxon Isaly | Bid: $5,000 | Weight: 15.5 lbs | Buyer: Alan Stone Company;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Amos | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 16.0 lbs | Buyer: Friday Insurance Center

DUCKS: 23 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Robert Winkler | Bid: $1,600 | Weight: 15.5 lbs | Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment And Tool;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Carlee Loch | Bid: $1,200 | Weight: 13.75 lbs | Buyer: R & F Oil

TURKEYS: 12 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Gwenyth Stephens | Bid: $1,800 | Weight: 45 lbs | Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Emory Howard | Bid: $1,400 | Weight: 26 lbs | Buyer: Cr Towering Farms- Randy Smith Family

LAMBS: 40 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Wilson | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 132 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Ava Wilson | Bid: $1,300 | Weight: 127 lbs | Buyer: Ken Rothenbuhler Trucking

WETHER GOATS: 43 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Lexi Wilson | Bid: $3,100 | Weight: 95 lbs | Buyer: King Quarries;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Joby Henthorn | Bid: $1,800 | Weight: 101 lbs | Buyer: Monroe Tire Center

DOE GOATS: 31 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Amos | Bid: $2,000 | Weight: 89 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Sydney Leasure | Bid: $2,400 | Weight: 85 lbs | Buyers: Headley’s Custom Processing and Kirkes Homemade Ice Cream

DAIRY FEEDERS: 14 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kallie Stimpert | Bid: $4,500 | Weight: 597 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Kallie Stimpert | Bid: $4,000 | Weight: 655 lbs | Buyer: Lude Farms

FEEDER CALF HEIFERS: 19 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Brissa Baker | Bid: $7,500 | Weight: 611 lbs | Buyer: Burkhart Trucking;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Lane Shelton | Bid: $6,900 | Weight: 433 lbs | Buyer: Citizen’s National Bank

FEEDER CALF STEERS: 38 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Brissa Baker | Bid: $7,750 | Weight: 525 lbs | Buyer: Ward’s Welding;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Gabriella Habig | Bid: $9,500 | Weight: 538 lbs | Buyer: Rocks Pizza

MARKET BEEF: 22 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Addison Carpenter | Bid: $8,750 | Weight: 1,244 lbs | Buyer: Gulfport Energy Corporation;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Jillian Brown | Bid: $9,500 | Weight: 1,403 lbs | Buyer: Ron Ruble Trucking

HOGS: 68 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Lane Messenger| Bid: $3,500 | Weight: 280 lbs | Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Leanna Messenger| Bid: $3,500 | Weight: 287 lbs | Buyer: Proflow- Jeremy Hoover

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GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER CALF STEER: BRISSA BAKER
RESERVE CHAMPION FEEDER CALF STEER: GABRIELLA HABIG
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: GWENYTH STEPHENS
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET TURKEY: EMORY HOWARD
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBITS: KATELYN DORNON
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBITS: KHLOE BAYES
GRAND CHAMPION DAIRY FEEDER: KALLIE STIMPERT
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET DUCKS: ROBERT WINKLER
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET DUCKS: CARLEE LOCH
GRAND CHAMPION MEAT DOE: COOPER AMOS
RESERVE CHAMPION MEAT DOE: SYDNEY LEASURE
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET WETHER: LEXI WILSON
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET WETHER: JOBY HENTHORN
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET FRYERS: JAXON ISALY
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET FRYERS: COOPER AMOS
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: AVA WILSON
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB: AVA WILSON
RESERVE CHAMPION DAIRY FEEDER: KALLIE STIMPERT
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET HOG: LANE MESSENGER|
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET HOG: LEANNA MESSENGER
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BEEF: ADDISON CARPENTER
RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BEEF: JILLIAN BROWN
GRAND CHAMPION FEEDER CALF HEIFER: BRISSA BAKER
RESERVE CHAMPION FEEDER CALF HEIFER: LANE SHELTON

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