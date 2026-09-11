Cleaning up after the waters recede — who is responsible?

Rain, rain, go away — come again another day! It was only two years ago that we were experiencing a major drought and praying for rain. Mother Nature certainly has a strange sense of humor. Now, as the water recedes, many farmers and landowners are left dealing with the debris and damage caused by recent flooding.

So, where do you begin, and whose responsibility is it to remove the debris? The answer is: it depends.

If you are dealing with plugged culverts along the roads in your county, you will need to contact the appropriate agency responsible for maintaining that road. Depending on the location, that may be your township trustees, the County Engineer’s Office, or the Ohio Department of Transportation.

When it comes to cleaning up storm and flood debris on the farm, however, that responsibility falls to the producer — and whichever family members you can recruit to help!

Check pastures before turning out livestock

Before turning livestock back into pastures, walk the entire area and carefully inspect it for damage. Check for broken or damaged fencing, downed trees, and other debris. Remove anything that could cause livestock to become tangled or injured. It is also important to watch for trees and plant material that may be toxic to livestock. Some trees, including cherry and buckeye, can pose a serious risk if consumed.

If a pasture or hayfield has been flooded and is now covered with dirt or sediment, do not allow livestock to graze the affected area. Animals may ingest sand and other fine sediment, which can lead to digestive problems. Dust from dried sediment can also be harmful to their respiratory systems, and floodwaters may leave behind harmful bacteria or other contaminants.

For the health of your livestock and the long-term productivity of the field, mowing damaged areas and allowing the forage to recover is generally the best option.

The same caution applies to hayfields. Avoid baling forage that has been covered with floodwater, dirt, or sediment. The debris can create health concerns for livestock and may also interfere with proper drying, increasing the risk of mold and harmful bacterial growth.

Don’t forget the fencelines

Flood debris should also be removed from fencelines. Floodwaters often leave grass, mud, branches, and other debris hanging on or caught in fencing.

Clearing these areas is important for maintaining the effectiveness and longevity of the fence, but it can also help prevent additional flooding during the next significant rain event. Accumulated debris can slow the movement of water, causing floodwaters to rise more quickly and take longer to recede.

Cleaning up streams and log jams

When removing log jams or other debris from creeks on private property, there are regulations and restrictions that must be followed. Do not drive equipment into the stream channel. Whenever possible, remove debris from the bank rather than entering the stream.

Logs and other cleared debris should be completely removed from the floodplain so they do not become part of another log jam during the next high-water event.

Before beginning stream or log-jam cleanup, contact your local soil and water conservation district or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for information about applicable regulations and proper removal practices.

Flood cleanup can be a long and difficult process, but taking the time to remove debris safely and properly will help protect livestock, fences, fields and waterways — and hopefully make the next storm a little easier to manage.