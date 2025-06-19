When

Fri., July 18, 2025 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Carroll County Fairgrounds

160 Kensington Rd. NE

Carrollton, Ohio

Phone

330-627-2300

Website

https://www.carrollcountyfairohio.com/

Posted In

Full pull truck and tractor pulls. For more info go to www.carrollcountyfairohio.com.

Photos

Map