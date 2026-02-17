When

Thu., February 26, 2026 at 6:00pm

Thu., February 26, 2026 at 7:30pm

Our Lady of Mercy Church Hall 618 Roswell Rd NW Carrollton, OH

CARROLLTON, Ohio — The Carroll County Farm Bureau will hold a Coffee Talk at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Our Lady of Mercy Church Hall, 618 Roswell Rd NW, in Carrollton. The discussion will revolve around new products and offerings from Ohio Farm Bureau Health Care Solutions.

Trevor Kirkpatrick, Ohio Farm Bureau director of health services, and Elizabeth Chappell of Whole Win Insurance Services will navigate the discussion and answer questions.

Coffee and light refreshments will be available at the event. Children are welcome. RSVP by Feb. 23. Call 330-339-7211 or email carroll@ofbf.org.