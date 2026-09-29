When

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Sun., October 18, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Caesar Creek State Park 4020 N Clarksville Road Waynesville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Earth Science Week with ODNR

COLUMBUS — Each year during the second week of October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey invites Ohioans to celebrate Earth Science Week. This year, Earth Science Week 2026 will take place Oct. 11-17.

ODNR geologists will lead several events to help people discover the earth sciences and engage in stewardship of our planet. Participants should keep an eye on weather forecasts and always dress appropriately for each event. All events are free and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Guided Fossil Collecting with a Paleontologist. ODNR paleontologist Mark Peter will give an informative talk, and then he and geologist Chris Wright will guide participants in fossil collecting at the emergency spillway at Caesar Creek State Park on Oct. 18 from 1-4 p.m.

Participants should meet at the Caesar Creek Lake Visitor Center, 4020 N Clarksville Road, Waynesville, Ohio. Note: This is NOT the Caesar Creek Nature Center.Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy hiking boots and/or waterproof shoes, bring hiking/walking sticks, and have plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray.

For more information or updates, visit ohiodnr.gov/home/news-and-events/all-events/geology-events.