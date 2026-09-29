When

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., October 11, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Wellington Park 7465 Coventry Woods Dr N Dublin, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Earth Science Week with ODNR

COLUMBUS — Each year during the second week of October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey invites Ohioans to celebrate Earth Science Week. This year, Earth Science Week 2026 will take place Oct. 11-17.

ODNR geologists will lead several events to help people discover the earth sciences and engage in stewardship of our planet. Participants should keep an eye on weather forecasts and always dress appropriately for each event. All events are free and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Sinkhole Hike. Join geologists Brittany Parrick and Douglas Aden to explore Ohio’s karst geology on Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Wellington Park, 7465 Coventry Woods Dr N, Dublin, Ohio. Karst is a lesser-known but unique and important landform that can be found throughout the state of Ohio. Sinkholes are the main hazard associated with karst landforms in Ohio, with thousands of them across the state, including right here in central Ohio. Participants will be guided through Wellington Park while learning about these geologic features, as well as the extensive karst mapping program the ODNR Division of Geological Survey has been conducting since 2011.

Hikers are encouraged to wear sturdy hiking boots and/or waterproof shoes, bring hiking/walking sticks, and have plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, and bug spray. Participants should meet at the playground by the tennis courts.