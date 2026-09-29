When

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Tue., October 13, 2026 at 2:30pm

Event Venue

Ohio Statehouse, Worthington Classroom 1 Capitol Sq Columbus, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Earth Science Week with ODNR

COLUMBUS — Each year during the second week of October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey invites Ohioans to celebrate Earth Science Week. This year, Earth Science Week 2026 will take place Oct. 11-17.

ODNR geologists will lead several events to help people discover the earth sciences and engage in stewardship of our planet. Participants should keep an eye on weather forecasts and always dress appropriately for each event. All events are free and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Statehouse Fossil Tour. ODNR Paleontologist Mark Peter, geologist Brittany Parrick, and Orton Geological Museum Curator Dale Gnidovec will lead a guided tour of the vast array of fossils that decorate the building stones of Ohio’s capitol on Oct. 13.

This free, biannual event is a favorite for anyone interested in Ohio’s cultural and natural history. Offered twice, participants can attend either tour from 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Participants should meet in the Worthington Classroom on the ground floor and will receive a free copy of the booklet, Statehouse Fossils: A Guide to Fossils of the Ohio Capitol. RSVP for the Statehouse Fossil Tour by Oct. 9.