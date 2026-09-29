When

Thu., October 15, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Thu., October 15, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Cedar Bog State Nature Preserve 980 Woodburn Rd Urbana, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Earth Science Week with ODNR

COLUMBUS — Each year during the second week of October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey invites Ohioans to celebrate Earth Science Week. This year, Earth Science Week 2026 will take place Oct. 11-17.

ODNR geologists will lead several events to help people discover the earth sciences and engage in stewardship of our planet. Participants should keep an eye on weather forecasts and always dress appropriately for each event. All events are free and recommended for ages 5 and up.

Geology of Cedar Bog Talk & ADA-Accessible Hike. Join geologists Tyler Norris and Molly E. Hunt for a trip back in time to the Ice Age on Oct. 15 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Cedar Bog State Nature Preserve, 980 Woodburn Rd, Urbana, Ohio.

After a short talk about the local glacial geology, participants will be led on the ADA-accessible boardwalk through one of Ohio’s premier natural areas. Attendees will learn how the Ice Age shaped the area’s landscape, leading to the formation of the bog. Ice Age plants and animals will be discussed as well.

Hikers are encouraged to wear sturdy hiking boots and/or waterproof shoes, bring hiking/walking sticks, and have plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray.