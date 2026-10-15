When

Fri., October 23, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Fri., October 23, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

McKinley Presidential Library and Museum 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW Canton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Halloween at the museum

CANTON, Ohio — Get ready for a fun evening at the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW, Canton. This spooktacular, family-friendly Halloween celebration offers thrills and treats for all ages.

Enjoy carnival-style games, a trick-or-treating extravaganza throughout the museum, exciting planetarium shorts, electrifying science shows and hayrides through the eerie grounds, weather permitting. Hot dogs and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Tickets are just $8 per person, and children ages 2 and under are free. Special EBT/WIC admission rates are available with tickets purchased in person.

Purchase tickets online at qrco.de/bgHhLT or in person on the day of the event.