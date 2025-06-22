When

Thu., June 19, 2025 All Day Event

Until

Mon., June 30, 2025 All Day Event

Event Venue

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio 44432

Phone: 330-424-3117

Email: Dolly@lepperlibrary.org

Celebrating 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Congratulations to Jack Myers for successfully completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Lepper Library!

Jack enjoys reading, playing in the water, exploring the woods, and admiring the moonlight at night. He received a certificate of completion along with a book of his choice, which he selected Flap Your Wings by P.D. Eastman for his collection.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is designed for preschoolers and aims to prepare them for school and reading. Sharing books with your child is one of the most effective ways to enhance their future reading success.

If you’re interested in having your child participate in this program or if you’d like more information about our Children’s and Teens Reading Programs, please don’t hesitate to check out our website, visit Lepper Library or call 330-424-3117.

Remember, it’s never too early to start reading!