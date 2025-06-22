Celebrating 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten completed at Lepper Library
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio 44432
Phone: 330-424-3117
Email: Dolly@lepperlibrary.org
Celebrating 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Congratulations to Jack Myers for successfully completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Lepper Library!
Jack enjoys reading, playing in the water, exploring the woods, and admiring the moonlight at night. He received a certificate of completion along with a book of his choice, which he selected Flap Your Wings by P.D. Eastman for his collection.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is designed for preschoolers and aims to prepare them for school and reading. Sharing books with your child is one of the most effective ways to enhance their future reading success.
If you’re interested in having your child participate in this program or if you’d like more information about our Children’s and Teens Reading Programs, please don’t hesitate to check out our website, visit Lepper Library or call 330-424-3117.
Remember, it’s never too early to start reading!
