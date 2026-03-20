When

Tue., March 24, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Tue., March 24, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

Millersburg Tire Service 7375 State Route 39 Millersburg, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Millersburg, OH — The Holmes County Farm Bureau, in partnership with Millersburg Tire Service, invites the community to a special Chamber After Hours: Agriculture Edition on March 24, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Millersburg Tire Service, located at 7375 State Route 39, Millersburg, OH.

This event is designed to showcase and celebrate the wide variety of agricultural businesses that make Holmes County unique. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking, learning, and community connection while discovering the many ways local ag businesses contribute to the county’s economy and culture.

Appetizers will be provided courtesy of Holmes County Farm Bureau by Log Cabin Catering.

Ag Businesses: Join Us!

Agricultural businesses interested in hosting a table or sharing information about their services are warmly encouraged to participate. To reserve space or learn more, please contact kjones@ofbf.org. All ag-related businesses are welcome.

“Holmes County’s agricultural community is incredibly diverse and strong,” according to Kayla Jones, Holmes County Farm Bureau Senior Organization Director. “This evening is about shining a light on that strength—while giving our chamber members and neighbors a relaxed environment to connect.”

The event is free to attend, and all chamber members, ag businesses, and community supporters are invited.