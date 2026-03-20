FFA News Roundup for the week of March 19, 2026

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Clear Fork FFA Alumni and Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host its annual Tree Seedling Sale on March 27 at three locations to support the Clear Fork FFA program and local environmental efforts. There will be a seedling sale at the Richland County Fairgrounds Nature Park, 750 North Home Road, Mansfield, Ohio from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until all seedlings are sold; Elzy Milling and Trade, 25 E Ogle St., Bellville, Ohio, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 28 from 8 a.m. to noon and at Planktown Market, 1921 Free Road, Shiloh, Ohio, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seedlings are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers can pay by cash or check.

Seedling packs come in quantities of 5, 7 and 10. All packs are $15 each, with the exception of the American Chestnut seedling pack, which is $25 each.

A variety of tree types are available to buy. Planting trees is important as trees maintain a healthy environment by improving air quality, preventing soil erosion, reducing runoff and providing habitat for wildlife. To view species and descriptions of available seedlings, visit https://richlandswcd.net/event/clear-fork-ffa-alumni-tree-seedling-sale-4/.

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WEST SALEM, Ohio — Twelve members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute Career Development Event Invitational on Feb. 28, that included dairy cattle and general livestock judging contests. Charlie Gortner placed first and Addy Connelly placed eighth. The general livestock team also placed ninth.

Members who participated in the dairy cattle portion were Jake Howman, Chet McNeil and Ray Sloan. Members who participated in the general livestock judging CDE were Gabi Riedel, Brennan Flinn, Ruger White, Danner White, Charlie Gortner, Triston Flinn, Makenna Connelly, Emma Connelly and Addy Connelly.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Ten members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA Chapter participated in the Marysville FFA Alumni Judging Invitational on March 7 that included dairy cattle and general livestock judging contests.

The middle school team placed seventh out of 40 teams, and the high school team placed 13th out of 100 teams. Members who competed in dairy cattle judging were Ray Sloan and Landon Ellerbrock. Members who participated in the general livestock judging were Brennan Flinn, Makenna Connelly, Charlie Gortner, Emma Connelly, Triston Flinn, Addy Connelly, Ruger White and Danner White.