Finalists named for Ohio FFA’s Golden Owl Award

COLUMBUS — To recognize the contributions of Ohio’s leading agricultural teachers, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, AgCredit, Farm Credit Mid-America and Nationwide are honoring 10 exceptional teachers as finalists for the Golden Owl Award.

Nominations were collected from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025 for the state’s top agricultural teachers from local students, parents, fellow teachers and community members across Ohio.

Ohio’s 2025-2026 Golden Owl Award finalists

• Ryan Avers, Woodmore FFA

• Shanna Finnegan, Firelands FFA

• Roy Dria, Jackson FFA

• Cody McClain, Seneca East FFA

• Carmen Hartzell, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA

• Alex Zimmer, Buckeye Valley-DACC FFA

• Deanna Karpuz, Southwest Licking FFA

• Taylor Ryan, Indian Valley FFA

• Brian Cummings, Hillsboro Great Oaks FFA

• Marcheta Ferguson, Northwest-SCCTC FFA

Each finalist was presented with an individualized plaque in front of fellow teachers and students and received a $1,500 donation to their school’s agricultural program to support future educational efforts. Next, they’ll be entered into a final selection stage for the chance to be crowned as Ohio’s Ag Educator of the Year at the Ohio FFA Convention. The winner will earn an additional $5,000 contribution to their school’s agriculture program.

“Ohio is fortunate to have many outstanding ag teachers. We are pleased to recognize 10 honorees for their ongoing commitment to student success,” said Amy Jo Baughman, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of teachers and support their programs with additional resources to assist their continued educational efforts. This year, the award program honors outstanding ag educators in 15 states: California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Utah.

The 2024-2025 Ohio Golden Owl Award grand prize winner was Tom Holton, of East Knox High School.